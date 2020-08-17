Chaos in Colombo as traffic lights fail

There was chaos on the streets of Colombo today as traffic lights failed following the breakdown in the electricity supply.

A severe traffic congestion was reported in several parts of Colombo following the failure of the traffic lights.

The Police had been deployed to control the traffic on most streets in and around Colombo.

The electricity supply was disrupted in the entire country today.

The Ceylon Electricity Board (CEB) said the power disruption was due to a technical failure in Kerawalapitiya.

A technical issue at the Kerawalapitiya Grid Sub-Station was identified as the main cause for the power failure.

The CEB said steps had been taken to restore the electricity supply in stages around the country. (Colombo Gazette)