Analyst Department employee arrested with heroin

A laboratory employee attached to the Government Analyst Department has been arrested with 18.7g of heroin.

The Police said the suspect had been arrested in the Moratuwahena area in Athurugiriya by officials from the Athurugirya Police Station last evening.

The arrest was made while Police officials had inspected a motorcycle on suspicion based on a tip-off, the Police said.

The suspect has been identified as a 28-year-old resident of Matara.

He was to produced before the Kaduwela Magistrate’s Court today. (Colombo Gazette)