Turkish airline employee among latest coronavirus patients detected in Sri Lanka

An employee of a Turkish airline is among the latest coronavirus patients detected in Sri Lanka.

The National Operation Centre for Prevention of COVID-19 Outbreak (NOCPCO) said that the Turkish airline employee was at a quarantine center at a hotel in Seeduwa when he was detected with the virus.

NOCPCO said that four individuals had been detected with the virus in Sri Lanka over a 24 hour period ending at 6 am today.

Of the four people, two are returnees from the UAE and one from the Maldives.

The returnee from the Maldives was at a quarantine center at a hotel in Mount Lavinia when the virus was detected.

NOCPCO said that as of today 30,524 people had completed the quarantine process and were sent home. (Colombo Gazette)