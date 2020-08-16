Three State Ministers fail to appear for official photograph with GR

By Indika Sri Aravinda

Three State Ministers had failed to appear for the official photograph with President Gotabaya Rajapaksa last week.

The new Government consisting of cabinet Ministers and State Ministers took oaths at a ceremony held in Kandy last week.

Following the ceremony an official photograph was taken with President Gotabaya Rajapaksa.

In all, 39 State Ministers took oaths but only 36 appeared in the official photograph.

State Minister of Foreign Employment Promotions and Market Diversification Piyankara Jayaratne, State Minister of Gem and Jewelry related Industries Lohan Ratwatte and State Minister of Wildlife Conservation Protection Programmes including Electric Fence and Ditch Construction and Re-Forestation and Wildlife Resources Development Wimalaweera Dissanayake were those not appearing in the officials photograph.

When contacted by Colombo Gazette State Minister Wimalaweera Dissanayake said that he had to rush back to Colombo as a relative who accompanied him to Kandy fell ill.

The other two State Ministers could not be reached for a comment. (Colombo Gazette)