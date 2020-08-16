Five suspects have been arrested for torturing a youth on a fishing vessel in Mirissa, the Police said.

The Police said that the five suspects had been accused of torturing a 16 year-old boy who was on a fishing vessel at sea in Mirissa.

The boy had reportedly been tortured on the boat over a period of 48 days while the boat was at sea.

According to reports, the boy had been tortured as he had accidentally dropped fish back into the sea.

He had reportedly not been given food and was physically abused.

The owner of the boat is among those arrested over the incident. (Colombo Gazette)