Indian Police hunt for accomplice of Angoda Lokka

The Indian Police has formed a team to nab a Sri Lankan national, who is in possession of a pistol which belonged to deceased Sri Lankan underworld don Maddumage Lasantha Chandana Perera alias Angoda Lokka, the Times of India reported.

Lokka had the pistol with him when he was hiding in Coimbatore, police sources said.

Following his death on July 3, Amani Dhanji of Colombo and Maduraibased lawyer Sivakami Sundari, who took the body to Madurai for cremation, had handed over the weapon to his accomplice, a Sri Lankan national staying there.

Lokka was hiding in a rented house at Green Garden at Cheran Maa Nagar here with Dhanji. He had obtained an Aadhaar card in the name of Pradeep Singh, with the help of Sundari and her friend Dhyaneswaran.

The CB-CID, who produced the trio before the CJM court on Saturday, sought 10 days custody. They have also booked them under the Arms Act, 1959 and the Foreigners Act, 1946. Meanwhile, Sundari has filed a petition before the CJM court, seeking conditional bail. It will come up for hearing on Wednesday. (Colombo Gazette)