Election to pick new Anglican Bishop of Colombo ends with no-result

The election to pick a new Anglican Bishop of Colombo ended late last night (Saturday) with no-result and the matter being referred to the head of the worldwide Anglican Communion based in the UK.

The Election of the 16th Bishop for the Diocese of Colombo was held at the Cathedral of Christ the Living Saviour yesterday.

The event began last morning (Saturday) and went on till close to midnight.

The new Bishop was to be picked from Reverend Perry Brohier, Reverend Dushantha Rodrigo and Reverend Marc Billimoria.

After the first round of voting Reverend Perry Brohier and Reverend Dushantha Rodrigo secured the most number of votes.

A second and third round of voting to pick a new Bishop from between Reverend Perry Brohier and Reverend Dushantha Rodrigo, ended with no result.

Eventually the matter was referred to the Archbishop of Canterbury to take a final decision. (Colombo Gazette)