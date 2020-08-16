CBK says no to politics but ready to support new SLFP leader

Former President Chandrika Bandaranaike Kumaratunga (CBK) says she will not return to politics but is ready to support a new Sri Lanka Freedom Party (SLFP) leader.

In a special video statement, Kumaratunga called on the SLFP to regroup and take the party forward with a new leader.

She condemned the decision of the SLFP to join hands with the Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) and form a Government.

Kumaratunga said that she will never support the kind of politics followed by the Rajapaksas.

However, she admitted that Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa was a good leader, something the opposition does not have.

Kumaratunga said the opposition lost the just concluded Parliamentary election as they did not have a good leader.

She also questioned the Ministerial portfolios given to some SLFP members in the Government, including that given to SLFP General Secretary Dayasiri Jayasekera.

Kumaratunga said the portfolios were not significant and had no real purpose. (Colombo Gazette)