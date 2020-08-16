All MPs requested to attend first sitting of 9th Parliament

All Members of Parliament have been requested to attend the first sitting of the 9th Parliament which is scheduled to commence at 9.30 am on the 20th of August.

The Secretary General of Parliament Dhammika Dasanayake made the invitation through a letter to the Members of Parliament elected to the 9th Parliament. The letter has been sent to 223 Members of Parliament whose names have been Gazetted by the Chairman of the Election Commission.

The letter from the Secretary-General states that the appointment of the Speaker, the Deputy Speaker and the Deputy Chairperson of Committees in accordance with Standing Order no 1 of Parliament and taking the official oath or affirmation of all new MPs will take place on the same day.

Accordingly, the official oath or affirmation is expected to be taken either in Sinhala, Tamil or English and the relevant documents prepared in the respective language will be placed on the Chamber table.

The Secretary-General’s letter further states that the programme and the other details of the first sitting of the 9th Parliament will be announced on the official website of the Parliament as well. (Colombo Gazette)