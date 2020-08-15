Sri Lanka repatriates 243 including injured from Beirut

Sri Lanka has repatriated 243 people including injured Sri Lankans from Beirut, officials said.

The Sri Lankan Embassy in Lebanon said that the Sri Lankans were repatriated on a special flight.

According to the Embassy, the 243 Sri Lankans were repatriated onboard SriLankan Airlines UL-1506.

The Embassy thanked the Lebanese Government for the assistance provided to repatriate the Sri Lankans.

A number of Sri Lankans were injured in the deadly explosion in Beirut recently.

The Sri Lankan Embassy in Lebanon had also suffered some damage in the explosion. (Colombo Gazette)