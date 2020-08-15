SLMC accuses Sajith of violating agreement on National List

By Easwaran Rutnam

The Sri Lanka Muslim Congress (SLMC) has accused Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) leader Sajith Premadasa of violating the agreement on the National List.

Senior SLMC member H. M. M. Harris said that the SLMC and the SJB had reached a written agreement prior to the Parliamentary Election.

He said that under the agreement the SJB was to allocate a National List seat for the SLMC in Parliament.

However, he said the SJB had violated the agreement when nominating National List seat Parliamentarians.

In the gazette issued last night, the National Election Commission gazetted the names of Ranjith Madduma Bandara, Imitiyas Bakeer Markar, Tissa Attanayake, Harin Fernando, Eran Wickremeratne, Mayantha Dissanayake, and Diana Gamage as the SJB’s National List MPs.

Harris said that the SLMC was disappointed with the move and will decide on its future course of action after discussions with the SLMC High Command.

He said that with local council elections scheduled to take place the SLMC will decide if it will contest alone or with the SJB.

Harris also said that it will oppose any Constitutional proposal which threatens the minorities.

The Government has said it will propose a new Constitution when Parliament meets. (Colombo Gazette)