President, PM greet Modi as India celebrates 74 years of Independence

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa greeted Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi today as India celebrated 74 years of independence.

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa tweeted saying it is important to cherish the freedom and independence of both nations.

“I extend my warmest congratulations to PM Shri @narendramodi & the people of India on #74thIndependenceDay. In these challenging times, it is even more important to cherish the freedom & independence of our nations. People of #LKA joins me in wishing you the very best,” President Gotabaya Rajapaksa tweeted.

Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa expressed hope that the relationship between both countries will go from strength to strength.

“As #India celebrates 74 years of #Independence I wish Prime Minister @narendramodi and the people of India a very happy Independence Day. May your nation flourish with peace and prosperity, and may the relationship between our two nations go from strength to strength,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Indian High Commission in Colombo celebrated India’s 74 years of independence at India House.

The Indian High Commissioner to Sri Lanka Gopal Baglay graced the occasion. (Colombo Gazette)