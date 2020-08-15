National List of SJB, NPP gazetted by EC

The National Election Commission (EC) has gazetted the National List of the Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) and the National People’s Power (NPP).

The National Election Commission issued the gazette in addition to the Notification published in the Gazette Extraordinary No. 2188/2 dated 10.08.2020 notifying the names of persons elected as Members of Parliament under Article 99A of the Constitution.

In the gazette issued last night, the National Election Commission gazetted the names of Ranjith Madduma Bandara, Imitiyas Bakeer Markar, Tissa Attanayake, Harin Fernando, Eran Wickremeratne, Mayantha Dissanayake, and Diana Gamage as the SJB’s National List MPs and Dr. Harini Amarasuriya as the National List Parliamentarian of the National People’s Power. (Colombo Gazette)