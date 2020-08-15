MS Dhoni retires from international cricket

Former India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni, who led his side to victory in three global ICC tournaments, has announced his retirement from international cricket.

The announcement on Saturday, 15 August, was in typical Dhoni style, understated and unexpected. “Thanks a lot for your support throughout. From 1929 hrs consider me as Retired,” he said in a post on Instagram, which was accompanied by a slideshow of his career in images.

The BCCI later confirmed in a release that the former skipper was retiring from international cricket; he is expected to feature in the IPL.

Under Dhoni’s leadership, India won the inaugural edition of the ICC T20 World Cup in 2007. In 2011, he ended a 28-year wait for India by lifting the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup trophy, becoming only the second Indian captain after Kapil Dev to do so. Two years later, he completed an unprecedented treble, captaining India to the 2013 Champions Trophy title in England.

Considered one of the greatest finishers in modern-day limited-overs cricket, and as one of the sharpest cricketing minds, Dhoni appeared in 350 one-day internationals, including three for Asia XI, in 2007. Across a distinguished 16-year career, he scored 10,773 ODI runs at 50.57 with 10 centuries. He also featured in 98 T20Is, the most by any Indian, between 2006 and 2019, scoring 1617 runs at 37.60.