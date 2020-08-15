Model claims she was verbally abused by Police

A local model claims she was detained by the Police this week and later verbally abused at the Police station.

Madhu Kulathunga posted a live video on Facebook saying she and her husband had been taken in for questioning this week without a valid reason.

She said that she was taken away by the Police without the presence of a Woman Police Constable, which she says was a violation of her rights.

“On the 12th the Police came to my house. Walked in without a warrant and searched my house. They then took me away with my husband. They verbally abused me at the Police station. I felt violated,” she said in the Facebook video.

Kulathunga said that the Police never told her what they were looking for and why they searched the house.

“The things they said to me was unacceptable. They did this even when my husband was with me. They even threatened to put him in for 14 days if he said anything,” she said.

The model said that she had also contacted 118 to file a complaint but was told not to waste their time.

Kulathunga said that while she never knew why she was detained she later got to know it was over an investigation into another person.

Kulathunga questioned the right of the Police to harass anyone based on investigations being conducted on others. (Colombo Gazette)