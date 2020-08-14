Universities to resume academic activities next week

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has announced that academic activities of all state universities will recommence from Monday, 17 August.

Addressing a special media briefing today, Chairman of the UGC Professor Sampath Amaratunge said academic activities will completely return to normal from next week.

The decision was taken after Health Authorities granted approval based on all state universities having adhered to the guidelines issued on COVID-19 in the past few months.

Professor Amaratunge said restrictions placed on hostels to allocate one room per student has been removed, adding that a group of students will now be allowed per room.

All university Vice Chancellors have been requested to allocate per room to groups of students from the same batch, and to refrain from including students from different batches.

All state universities have been instructed to record details of all those who visit the university, and to prohibit those who are not registered with hostels from entering the hostels.

The Chairman of the UGC further said that the introduction of online lectures was successful, enabling all universities to conduct lectures for final year medical students who are now ready for examinations. (Colombo Gazette).