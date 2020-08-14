Uber first Sri Lankan ridesharing company to launch Tuk Rentals

Uber today became the first ridesharing company in Sri Lanka to launch an on demand 24×7 ‘Tuk Rentals’ service which will allow riders to book their favourite mode of transport, a tuk and its driver for several hours with the liberty to make multiple stops along a journey, just as they would with their own personal vehicle.

With Tuks being the preferred mode of transport for tens of thousands of Sri Lankans, Uber hopes to enhance rider experience by offering mobility solutions that fit the needs of citizens as they resume travel in the new normal. Tuk Rentals will provide riders a personalised experience with greater flexibility and convenience in situations where they need to run many errands or make several stops without having to worry about booking multiple trips.

The service allows riders to do more by the hour at an affordable price point of LKR 399 for a one-hour/ ten km package with the option of selecting from multiple hourly packages that can be booked up to a maximum of 8-hours.

Commenting on the new service, Subodh Sangwan, General Manager, Sri Lanka and South & East India, Uber, said, “As our cities reopen, many riders have new use cases and different needs from Uber, one of which is to book a ride by the hour to help get all their errands done in one go. Our tuk service is extremely popular in the city and we want to provide riders added convenience and flexibility on their favourite mode. The safety and well-being of everyone who uses Uber is always our priority and all rides will conform to health guidelines along with providing the highest possible safety standards.”

To maintain the highest standards of safety and hygiene while travelling, Uber has launched a comprehensive set of safety measures, such as the Go Online Checklist, a mandatory mask policy for both riders and drivers, pre-trip mask verification selfies for drivers, and an updated cancellation policy allowing both riders and drivers to cancel trips if they don’t feel safe.

Additionally, Uber has invested 10 million LKR for purchasing cleaning supplies and protective equipment for drivers and delivery partners which includes masks, sanitisers and disinfectants. Just last month, Uber announced a partnership with Dettol to distribute disinfectants to drivers for sanitising cars and to display in-car education placards, with safety advisories for riders and drivers.

About Uber

Uber’s mission is to create opportunity through movement. We started in 2010 to solve a simple problem: how do you get access to a ride at the touch of a button? More than 15 billion trips later, we’re building products to get people closer to where they want to be. By changing how people, food, and things move through cities, Uber is a platform that opens up the world to new possibilities.