SOS Children’s Villages Sri Lanka join hands with Rupees599 to uplift the lives of its children

SOS Children’s Villages Sri Lanka has signed an agreement with Rupees599, an online clothing retailer, to donate LKR 20/- from each apparel sale made by them towards the welfare of the children at the SOS Children’s Villages across Sri Lanka.

SOS Children’s Villages Sri Lanka is a global non-governmental organization that is dedicated towards the welfare of children who have lost, or are at risk of losing parental care. Since its establishment in 1981 in Sri Lanka, they have partnered up with individuals and organisations ranging from private and public listed companies, to help children who have lost opportunities to grow up in loving homes.

Commenting on the newest partnership, Divakar Ratnadurai, National Director of SOS Children’s Villages Sri Lanka said, “We are thankful for the interest shown by ‘Rupees599’ to make financial contributions for the welfare of children in SOS Children’s Villages. Such meritorious contributory moves will indeed benefit children in SOS Children’s Villages in numerous aspects. Thus, in terms of education and vocational careers, children will have vast opportunities for persuasion in academic endeavours, enter universities, and also to be qualified in diversified professional skills, and so on, as their wish, to be skilled and erudite.”

SOS Children’s Villages Sri Lanka also strengthens poverty-stricken families in the communities around the Villages to establish the importance of family togetherness. Through the years they have successfully initiated multiple SOS Family Strengthening Programmes to protect family units. These programmes are uniquely designed to provide mental, physical and financial guidance and support to empower parents and children.

Commenting on its contributions towards empowering children, Mr. Sunil Ramnani, CEO of Rupees599.com said, “We are privileged to be a part of SOS Children’s Villages legacy in uplifting the lives of children in need. Focusing our efforts towards a sustainable future, we believe in equal opportunities to every child in the nation, as they truly are the future. Therefore, we are humbled to be partnered with SOS Children’s Villages in paving the path for its children together, thereby enriching their lives to lead a better future.”

With a presence in 136 countries and an expertise of 70 years, SOS Children’s Villages is the leading childcare organization in the world and in Sri Lanka. Through their unique care model, they provide a family environment to its children within the SOS Villages. In Sri Lanka, SOS Children’s Villages carries out its charitable work in six provinces which includes Piliyandala, Galle, Nuwara-Eliya, Anuradhapura, Jaffna and Monaragala.