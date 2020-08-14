Samsung Sri Lanka Announces Pre-Booking for Galaxy Note20|Note20 Ultra 5G – the Ultimate Smartphones for Work & Play

Pre-order exclusive: Get free Galaxy Buds Live OR Galaxy Buds+ with every purchase

Samsung, Sri Lanka’s No. 1 smartphone brand opened pre-bookings for its flagship Galaxy Note20 and Galaxy Note20 Ultra – the ultimate smartphones for work and play which are both 5G ready devices. Samsung’s latest Note series transforms the way you work – empowering you to do more anytime from anywhere with the help of the S Pen and Samsung Notes features. Samsung is also offering the newly launched Galaxy Buds Live free on every purchase of the Note20 Ultra while Free Galaxy Buds+ come with the Note20. The series will be available in new Mystic colours-soft neutral tones that transcend changing trends with a brand new Timeless Premium Design that has a textured haze effect that cuts down on fingerprints and smudges.

“In Sri Lanka, we have a huge base of Note loyalists, who upgrade their Galaxy Note year after year because it offers what no other smartphone does – ultimate power and productivity. Galaxy Note20|Galaxy Note20 Ultra 5G take power and productivity to the next level and, help consumers maximize work and play while they stay connected. This year, we are also launching Galaxy Note20 Ultra 5G and Note20 5G, our first 5G ready smartphones in Sri Lanka,” said the Managing Director of Samsung Sri Lanka, Mr. Kevin YOU.

Galaxy Note20 and Note20 Ultra, the Most Powerful Note Series yet

The series comes in two versions: Galaxy Note20 Ultra, designed for Note fans who demand the ultimate in power and productivity, and Galaxy Note20, for broader Note users looking to maximize their time for work and play. Both are built for efficiency, so you have more time to stay connected with the people you love.

A favourite among Note loyalists and multi-taskers, the Galaxy Note20 series’ enhanced S Pen offers the ultimate writing experience. To help you capture, edit and share your ideas whilst Samsung Notes app features auto-save and syncing capabilities. Microsoft’s ‘Your Phone’ app with Link to Windows integration now enables you to easily access your mobile apps directly from your Windows 10 PC without disrupting your flow making the two devices seamlessly work together which is a result of the long-standing partnership of Samsung and Microsoft.

Galaxy Legacy of Power and Performance

Turn your phone into the Ultimate Gaming package: Flagship level processor (7nm), game booster and responsive 120Hz display puts gaming to a whole new level. For the first time in the Note series, Galaxy Note20 Ultra 5G offers a vivid and bright Dynamic AMOLED 2X display and adaptive 120Hz refresh rate delivering buttery smooth visuals on our best screen yet. Galaxy Note Ultra comes with Corning Gorilla Glass Victus, which is the toughest-ever glass on a smartphone. The Galaxy Note has cemented its status as an ultimate power phone. The series packs pro-grade tools to capture stunning photos and create cinematic-style videos and offers advanced multi-tasking experiences.

Samsung’s Galaxy 5G leadership delivers next-level power for what you love to do thanks to 5G (once 5G is commercially available in Sri Lanka). You can also be confident your Galaxy Note20 series hardware and software is proactively secured end-to-end thanks to Samsung Knox, Samsung’s mobile security platform.

Pre-book Today for free Galaxy Buds live OR Galaxy Buds+

The Galaxy Note series is available to pre order from 14th – 28th August at island-wide authorized dealers of Softlogic Mobile Distribution and John Keells Office Automation which can easily be identified by the Samsung logo placed outside the shop. Also available at authorized partners – Softlogic Retail, Singer, Singhagiri and Damro. Network Partners Dialog and Mobitel and through the online portals; Samsung E-Store, Daraz.lk, MySoftlogic.lk and mcentre.lk. Customers pre-booking Galaxy Note20 will be eligible for Galaxy Buds+ while those pre-booking Galaxy Note20 Ultra will get the Galaxy Buds Live. The Note20 Ultra comes in Mystic Bronze and Mystic Black while Galaxy Note20 is available in Mystic Bronze, Mystic Green and Mystic Gray.

Customers could reach out for any assistance by contacting the Samsung customer hotline which offers extended working-hours, Monday to Sunday 8.30am to 8.30pm or post their inquiries on Samsung Members which offers 24×7 assistance providing real-time solutions.