Ranil continues as UNP hunts for young leader

The United National Party (UNP) will continue with Ranil Wickremesinghe as its leader as the party begins a process to pick a young leader from potential candidates.

The UNP Working Committee met today under the leadership of UNP leader Ranil Wickremesinghe.

The outcome of the Parliamentary Election was discussed at the meeting.

It was decided that a young UNP leader must be picked and appointed soon.

The UNP Working Committee decided to pick the leader from potential candidates and those who nominate themselves.

It was decided to delegate more responsibilities to the potential young party leaders and pick the best leader who emerges from among them with the support of UNP members.

Earlier it was reported that Ranil Wickremesinghe had decided to step down as UNP leader following his humiliating defeat at the Parliamentary Elections.

At a recent meeting Ravi Karunanayake, Daya Gamage, Vajira Abeywardena and Akila Viraj Kariyawasam had nominated themselves as party leader.

The Colombo Gazette later reported that Wickremesinghe had not reached any agreement on the UNP leadership post. (Colombo Gazette)