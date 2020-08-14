Prima rewards loyal customers with Ran Piyawara

Prima Ceylon (Private) Limited – the premier provider of wheat flour to the nation –announced ‘Prima Ran Piyawara’, an exclusive loyalty programme for the top customers of the company, in partnership with DFCC Bank. The Memorandum of Understanding with DFCC Bank was signed on the 10th of August 2020, between Mr. Ong Jhon Seon, General Manager, Prima Ceylon and Mr. Lakshman Silva, Chief Executive Officer, DFCC Bank. Prima Ran Piyawara Loyalty Programme, an innovative loyalty programme extended for the 4th consecutive year as Prima Ran Piyawara Season 04, has many value additions and improvements to recognize and reward the loyalty customers of Prima in a novel way. These elite customers have been with Prima over the last 4 decades uplifting the standards of the bakery and related industries.

The partnership with DFCC Bank, will ensure loyal Prima customers being awarded a bespoke co-branded Debit Card loaded with loyalty points that can be used at exclusive partner merchants islandwide. The merchant partners are selected from leisure, healthcare, insurance, jewellery, home appliances, clothing and supermarket sectors; adding choice and variety to suit their lifestyle.

Mr. Ravindra de Coonghe, Head of Marketing & Sales, Prima Ceylon Limited commented on the Prima Ran Piyawara Loyalty Programme. “As Sri Lanka’s leading flourmill with a reputation for consistent and high-quality wheat flour, Prima has always considered it an honour to serve our valued customers to help them grow. We recognize them as business partners whose development fuels our own and the loyalty programme is our way of thanking them for their support to us” he said.

The partnership with DFCC gives customers a convenient option of accessing loyalty rewards by way of a debit card that can be used to shop at identified vendor partner outlets, giving them a wider option to redeem their rewards. Prima customers can utilize the rewards through exclusive offers provided by the specified vendor partners via the co-branded VISA debit card for the purchase of goods and services. Furthermore, DFCC Bank will offer special promotions, priority service, credit cards with fee waivers and Small & Medium Enterprise (SME) loan facilities to Prima loyalty customers as a value addition with the partnership.