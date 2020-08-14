President seeking more than two terms not ruled out

By Indika Sri Aravinda

The possibility of the President seeking more than two terms in office through a new Constitution has not been ruled out.

Water Supply and Drainage Minister Vasudeva Nanayakkara said that with the majority the new Government has received in Parliament a new Constitution will be drafted.

“Some limitations on the President’s powers introduced through the 19th Amendment to the Constitution will be removed,” he said.

He said that the contents of the new Constitution has not yet been discussed.

Nanayakkara said that all the elected members of Parliament will need to meet and debate the contents of the Constitution before it is passed.

Asked if there is a move to give the President more than two terms in office through a new Constitution, Nanayakkara did not rule out that possibility.

“We now have a 2/3rd majority. So anything is possible,” he said.

Asked if there is a proposal to introduce a Deputy Prime Minister post, Nanayakkara said that no such proposal has been discussed with the new Government.

He said that such a post can be created only through a new Constitution. (Colombo Gazette)