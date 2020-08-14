Pakistan wants to strengthen ties with Sri Lanka

Pakistan says it wants to strengthen ties with Sri Lanka through close cooperation in diverse areas.

In a tweet, Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi congratulated Dinesh Gunawardena on his appointment as Sri Lanka’s Minister of Foreign Affairs.

The Pakistan Foreign Minister said that he is looking forward to working closely to further strengthen cooperation between Pakistan and Sri Lanka.

“I congratulate @DCRGunawardena on his reappointment as Minister for Foreign Relations of #SriLanka. Looking forward to working closely to further strengthen cooperation between Pakistan and Sri Lanka,” the Pakistan Foreign Minister tweeted.

Gunawardena was reappointed as Sri Lanka’s Foreign Minister by President Gotabaya Rajapaksa this week. (Radio Pakistan/Colombo Gazette)