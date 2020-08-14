More Ministry Secretaries appointed

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa appointed three more Secretaries to Ministries today.

The new appointments come in addition to yesterday’s appointment of 25 Secretaries to Ministries, and a Cabinet Secretary.

As per the new appointments today, MMPK Mayadunne was appointed as the Secretary to the Ministry of Justice.

UDC Jayalal was appointed as the Secretary to the Ministry of Ports and Shipping.

Professor Kapila Gunawardena was appointed as the Secretary to the Ministry of Buddha Sasana, Religious & Cultural Affairs. (Colombo Gazette)