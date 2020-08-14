‘Managed Maid’ by English Nursing Care to up-skill your domestic help to provide eldercare

English Nursing Care (ENC), a total solution in home nursing and elderly care, expands its service offerings with the introduction of a brand-new service called ‘Managed Maid.’ The service was developed with the objective of teaching domestic help the specialised skills of looking after the elderly and those that need special care. The ‘Managed Maid’ service would develop the skills of domestic help with expert training and management, to better serve those in need, with the comfort of a familiar face. This innovative service is a unique combination of technical training together with follow up assessments and support in the customers own home.

Ensuring that your elderly loved ones are looked after and cared for can be a challenge, English Nursing’s ‘Managed Maid’ service entails an operational training program that involves a team from English Nursing Care coming to your home and carrying out a detailed understanding of the situation in the care space, thereafter they would create a bespoke training programme for your domestic help. The training programme will be delivered and monitored by a qualified nurse taking into account your needs. The bespoke training programme will allow the patient’s needs to be met in their own home – whether for long term care or rehabilitation after a hospital stay.

Speaking of this innovative service, Ivanka Fonseka – General Manager, English Nursing Care said, “We are always looking at ways to improve the lives of the elderly and that is why we do understand that sometimes when you get used to someone in your home, it is difficult to adjust to a new person being brought in. This service allows you to provide quality eldercare to a patient at home whilst minimising disruption to their existing routine. Our service of upskilling a domestic helper to provide good quality eldercare provides real support to the family. Our expert staff always remain available when required.”

English Nursing Care in Colombo is a supervised home nursing service which allows quality care within the comfort of an individual’s home. Bringing in expertise from the UK, English Nursing aims to develop Sri Lanka’s community nursing and care sector by setting elevated standards in quality and compassionate nursing care in the country.

Attesting the efficiency of Managed Maid Eldercare, a family member of one of English Nursing’s existing patients stated, “We needed more specialised care than our home help could provide after my father returned from hospital.. His pressure sores have now cleared due to the supervision of English Nursing Care. The spot checks and a regular report from English Nursing Care keeps me updated on the care that my father is receiving – granting me a great peace of mind.”

With over 50 years of experience in community care, English Nursing is developing new ways of delivering eldercare to the customers home. The UK management Team of English Nursing Care works closely with an excellent Sri Lankan team – providing them with management oversight, nursing supervision and training skills to maximize existing patient care. For further information on English Nursing Care, visit their website www.englishnursing.com or call +94 11 4500117.