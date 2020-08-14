Legendary playback singer SP Balasubrahmanyam in critical condition

Legendary playback singer SP Balasubrahmanyam, who previously was diagnosed as COVID-19 positive, is in a critical condition and is on life support, according to a medical bulletin on his health released by MGM Healthcare on Friday, the hospital in Chennai where the singer had admitted himself on August 5, Deccan Chronicle reported.

The hospital said “there has been a setback in the health of Thiru SP Balasubrahmanyam,” and that in a late night development, on August 13, his condition deteriorated.

Based on the advice of the expert medical team attending to him, he has been moved to the intensive care unit, the bulletin said.

“He is on life support and his condition remains critical,” the hospital said.

He is currently under observation by the team of experts from critical care and his haemodynamic and clinical parameters are being closely monitored, the hospital said. (Colombo Gazette)