India – Sri Lanka cultural ties: Dating back several millennia

India and Sri Lanka, two close neighbours with a shared history and civilizational links dating back several millennia.

From the advent of Buddhism in Sri Lanka with the arrival of Most Venerable Arahat Mahinda Thera and later of Most Venerable Sanghamitta Theri, the cultural and spiritual bonds forged since the 3rd century BCE have been further strengthened through the common heritage of Yoga and Ayurveda. Collaboration in the fields of literature, music, dance and art have enriched the cultural landscape of both the countries.

The Swami Vivekananda Cultural Centre established in 1998 plays a vital role in strengthening the cultural relations and people to people contacts between India and Sri Lanka through wide ranging activities such as dance and music performances, exhibitions, workshops, seminars and cultural festivals.

Classes at the Swami Vivekananda Cultural Centre

For conducting these classes, the Swami Vivekananda Cultural Centre draws on a talented and committed group of Sri Lankan teachers, many of whom are doctorate with Ph.D. degree in their field of study.

There are nearly 1500 students enrolled in the various classes conducted at the Centre.

PADMA SHRI AWARDS

India confers Padma Shri Awards on Deshabandu Dr. Vajira Chitrasena and Late Prof. Indra Dassanayake, for their pioneering contributions in their individual fields of work and for strengthening India-Sri Lanka ties.

Poson Pavura

Poson Pavura by Sri Lankan artists celebrating the month of Poson and the arrival of Most Ven. Arahath Mahinda Thera to Sri Lanka, featured at the High Commission of India.

A cultural concert “Divine Quartet” to commemorate India´s 71st Republic Day, featuring legendary maestros from India, Grammy winner Pandit Vishwa Mohan Bhatt & Grammy nominated Pandit Subhen Chatterjee at BMICH. Hon’ble Mahinda Rajapaksa, the Prime Minister of Sri Lanka graced the occasion as Chief Guest .

Sri Tyagaraja Aaradhana 2020 – Annual Carnatic Music Festival held at Saraswathy Hall Bambalapitiya

Ten year old Master Sai Dhinakar Kouwshigan from Sri Lanka has been selected as a winner in the International Painting Competition ‘United Against CORONA’. His artwork titled ‘Let Us Defeat COVID -19’ was short-listed for the award by an international panel of judges. His art inspired by the Warli tribal art form of India is a beautiful blend of traditional and contemporary elements.

6th International Day of Yoga organized in collaboration with Sri Lankan Army at the Sri Lanka Army Headquarters