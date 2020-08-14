Illegal attempt to export Wallapatta and Sandalwood to Dubai busted

An illegal attempt to smuggle 120 kgs of Wallapatta and 120 kgs of Sandalwood to Dubai has been busted.

The Wallapatta and Sandlwood was found concealed in a 40 foot refrigerated container containing some perishables (tapioca, red papaya, king coconut, aravi and pineapple) which was apprehended by the Sri Lanka Customs Department with the help of officers of plant quarantine service who are attached to the Export Facilitation Centre in Orugodawatta.

The goods were to be exported to Dubai by an exporter from Colombo 03. The value of the goods is more than Rs.12.5 million.

Investigations are being carried out by W.M. Senevirathne Banda, Deputy Director of Customs, N. R. Athuraliya Wickrama, Mrs. R.A.D.P.C. Kulasinghe, Superintendents of Customs, A.D.L.S. Rupasinghe, P.H.D.P. Chandrasiri, P.A.B.T. Perera, H.A.C. Kumarathunga, U.K.M. Samarasinghe, Assistant Superintendents of Customs under the supervision of H.M. Rajarathne, Director of Customs.

Three persons including the exporter have been taken into custody by the Sri Lanka Customs for further questioning and strict action will be taken against them as instructed by the Director General of Customs Major General (retired) Vijitha Ravipriya. (Colombo Gazette)