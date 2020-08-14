Gazette issued to summon Parliament on Thursday morning

A gazette notice has been issued to summon the new Parliament on Thursday morning.

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa had earlier issued a gazette to summon Parliament on Thursday, 20 August.

A new gazette has now been issued mentioning the time the new Parliament will convene.

Accordingly, by virtue of the powers vested in him by Article 70 of the Constitution of the Democratic Socialist Republic of Sri Lanka, President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has summoned Parliament to meet in the Chamber of Parliament, Sri Jayawardenepura at 09.30 a.m. on Thursday, 20 August.

The new Parliament was elected last week and a new Speaker is to be appointed when the new Parliament convenes.

The new Parliament will convene by following health guidelines issued to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. (Colombo Gazette)