Employment to be given to over 150,000 people

The Government will recommence the awarding of jobs to 50,000 graduates and 100,000 low-income earners on the directive of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa.

The list of graduates and low-income earners selected under the process will be issued on the President’s official website on Sunday (16), while the letter of appointments will be posted from Monday (17).

The President’s Media Division (PMD) said appointees have been requested to report for duty to their nearest Divisional Secretariat on 01 September 2020.

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, upon being elected to power in November 2019, had introduced a program to provide employment for 50,000 graduates and 100,000 low-income earners.

The acceptance of applications and the selection of appropriate candidates concluded on the first week of February 2020, the PMD said

The awarding of jobs was thereafter temporarily halted in view of the General Elections which was held on 05 August 2020 on the instructions of the National Election Commission.

The PMD added that, however, following the appointment of the Prime Minister, Secretary to the Prime Minister, and Cabinet and State Ministers, President Rajapaksa had instructed the relevant officials to recommence the awarding of jobs to nearly 150,000 people. (Colombo Gazette)