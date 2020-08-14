AG denies claims MCC deal approved

Attorney General (AG) Dappula de Livera today refuted media reports that he had approved the Millennium Challenge Corporation (MCC) development assistance grant.

The Coordinating Officer to the AG State Counsel Nishara Jayaratne said that the AG further informs that the matter is still under consideration.

The Cabinet of Ministers of the former Government had approved the $480 million MCC development assistance grant.

Sri Lanka requested the support, which if approved, was to benefit at least 11 million Sri Lankans through the funding of Government- and private sector- identified needs.

The MCC agreement was later suspended by President Gotabaya Rajapaksa in 2019, pending review.

Following a Cabinet decision taken on December 18, 2019, a four-member committee led by Lalithasiri Gunaruwan, Professor of Economics of the University of Colombo, was appointed with effect from January 01st, 2020 to study the proposed agreement.

In July 2020, the Cabinet was given an extra two weeks by President Gotabaya Rajapaksa to assess the review report on the MCC agreement.

Submitting its preliminary report thereafter, the committee probing the MCC agreement had found a number of clauses which could be harmful to Sri Lanka.(Colombo Gazette)