Sri Lanka to target Europeans when airport opens for tourists

Sri Lanka is to target Europeans when the main airport opens for tourists, the Tourism Ministry said today.

Tourism Minister Prasanna Ranatunga, who officially assumed duties today, said that Europeans are expected to travel overseas during the winter season.

He said that Sri Lanka will target European travellers when the country’s main airports open for tourists.

However, he asserted that Sri Lanka’s security will be given priority and so advise will be sought from health authorities before taking any final decision.

Ranatunga also said all programs that were launched prior to the General Elections will continue.

He further said various programs will be introduced to strengthen the tourism industry.

A number of goals centered around tourism have been set in this regard, Minister Ranatunga added. (Colombo Gazette)