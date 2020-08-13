SJB National List finalized

By Vyshnavy Velrajh

The Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) has finalized its National List for Parliament.

SJB Secretary-General Ranjith Madduma Bandara told the Colombo Gazette that the list will be handed over to the National Election Commission this week.

‘A decision to hand over the list will be taken following a discussion with the Chairman of the National Election Commission. We have not decided on a date or time for the discussion yet’, he said.

It has been reported that Ranjith Madduma Bandara, Bakeer Markar, Tissa Attanayake, Harin Fernando, Eran Wickremeratne, Mayantha Dissanayake, and Diana Gamage are to be nominated via the SJB’s National List.

The Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) secured 2,771, 988 votes in the General Elections 2020 to win 54 seats in Parliament, including 07 seats via the National List.

A dispute was also reported between members of coalition parties forming the SJB over the National List. (Colombo Gazette)