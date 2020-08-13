SDB bank empowers workforce with shift to digital collaboration and productivity platform, Microsoft 365

Sri Lanka’s largest microfinance bank Sanasa Development Bank PLC (SDB bank) has chosen Microsoft 365—an integrated cloud-enabled bundle of Office 365, Windows 10, and Enterprise Mobility + Security—to improve internal communication and collaboration in a bid to support a digital culture change and workplace transformation.

By driving workplace culture along the same digital trajectory as the industry and its customers, SDB bank realized it could evolve its brand and deliver products and services that answered market demands for sustainable banking solutions.

Microsoft 365 provides SDB bank with modern, cloud-based productivity and collaboration tools, such as Exchange Online, SharePoint, Yammer, Power BI, Microsoft Teams, and Azure Active Directory, an all-inclusive directory, and identity management service.

Microsoft, through its secure collaboration and productivity tools, is helping the bank unlock value at every step of its digital journey. “We adopted Microsoft 365 to help unify people, conversations, and content under a single collaborative platform,” said Thilak Piyadigama, Chief Executive Officer at SDB bank.” The platform combines Excel and Outlook with robust cloud-based services like OneDrive, Microsoft Teams, and Yammer. This combination of software has helped us create seamless workplace experiences while maintaining enterprise-grade security.”

“SDB bank is looking at Microsoft 365 as a means to drive change and open up new business opportunities,” said Hasitha Abeywardena, Country Manager for Microsoft Sri Lanka and the Maldives. “With Microsoft 365, SDB bank will be able to harness the intelligent cloud and benefit from Microsoft’s investments in security, trust, and regulatory compliance.”

Microsoft is committed to fueling the digital transformation of the microfinance sector in Sri Lanka with best-in-class cloud services like Microsoft 365, which are not only efficient as a productivity solution but are also highly robust, secure and scalable.