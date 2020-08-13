President under fire for appointing Ali Sabry as Justice Minister

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has come under fire for appointing Ali Sabry as Justice Minister.

The Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SNB) noted that Ali Sabry appeared in several cases in the past on behalf of those accused of corruption.

SJB spokesman Harin Fernando said that the SJB has no issue with Ali Sabry being a Muslim.

The issue, he says, is that Ali Sabry appeared for a number of individuals accused of corruption and is now the Justice Minister.

“This is really scary,” Harin Fernando said.

President’s Counsel and Chief Legal Adviser of the Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP), Ali Sabry was yesterday appointed as the new Justice Minister.

Ali Sabry was this week named as a National List Parliamentarian of the SLPP. (Colombo Gazette)