Namal to meet former cricketers to discuss restructuring

Newly-appointed Minister of Sports Namal Rajapaksa is set to hold discussions with senior and former cricketers on the development and restructuring of cricket.

Addressing reporters, Minister Rajapaksa said cricket is the only sport given prominence in Sri Lanka.

“I am not the Minister of Cricket, but the Minister of Sports. There is a separate administration for cricket”, he pointed out.

Minister Rajapaksa further said that not only cricket but all other sports in Sri Lanka will also have to undergo restructure, adding that discussions will be held with the relevant administrations in this regard in the future.

Minister Namal Rajapaksa further said he intends to find the shortcomings faced by the different sporting administrations and provide the necessary support to restructure and develop the sport. (Colombo Gazette)