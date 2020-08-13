MoneyGram Partners with MMBL Money Transfer to Expand Access to its Global Platform to Millions of Consumers across Sri Lanka

MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ: MGI), a global leader in cross-border P2P payments and money transfers, today announced that it has entered into a partnership with MMBL Money Transfer, a leading money transfer operator in Sri Lanka to provide convenient access for consumers to receive money from around the world at any MMBL Money Master location.

“As MoneyGram continues to focus on investing in key receive markets, we’re excited to expand our presence in one of the key markets in South Asia by partnering with MMBL Money Transfer in Sri Lanka,” said Anil Kapur, Head of Asia Pacific and South Asia, MoneyGram. “MMBL is known as a pioneer in financial services, and we’re proud to partner with them to enable millions of people the option to receive money at any of MMBL’s convenient walk-in locations across Sri Lanka. Importantly, this partnership also enables Sri Lankan consumers to pick-up money transfers during nights and weekends.”

MMBL Money Transfer operates through an island-wide network of over 2,000 payout MMBL Money Master locations comprising of banks, non-banking financial institutions, co-operative rural banks, and most importantly, retail outlets. This vast and diverse network gives the consumer the widest choice of easily accessible locations.

“We are delighted to join hands with MoneyGram and look forward to offering a world- renowned product to our customers. With over 25 years of experience in money transfer services, backed by Aitken Spence PLC (a blue chip conglomerate) and Mercantile Merchant Bank Ltd, MMBL is confident of adding more value to MoneyGram and to the beneficiaries of the service,’’ said Dinesh Mendis, Director, Aitken Spence Group Ltd / Managing Director, MMBL Money Transfer (Pvt) Ltd.

MoneyGram is a global leader in cross-border P2P payments and money transfers. Its consumer- centric capabilities enable family and friends to quickly and affordably send money in more than 200 countries and territories, with more than 70 countries now digitally enabled.

MoneyGram leverages its modern, mobile, and API-driven platform and collaborates with the world’s leading brands to serve millions of people each year through both its walk-in business and its direct-to-consumer digital business.

With a strong culture of innovation and a relentless focus on utilizing technology to deliver the world’s best customer experience, MoneyGram is leading the evolution of digital P2P payments.

MMBL has the largest and widest inward money transfer retail network in Sri Lanka amounting to over 2,000+ locations island wide.

MMBL’s focused Region Wise Strategy in terms of reach and positioning gives them the edge over all competition in the island and has grown throughout the years to be a household name in the country.

MMBL’s strong presence around the island is led by a dedicated team willing to serve their customers and agents 24 x 7.

Undoubtedly, MMBL’s retail network is their USP. A large number of their retailers are open for business 365 days a year with extended hours, epitomizing convenience to customers.

