Maliban partners with Red Cross Society to protect school children from COVID-19 pandemic

Maliban, Sri Lanka’s pioneering biscuit manufacturer, recently partnered with the Sri Lanka Red Cross Society (SLRCS) to cultivate a risk-mitigating culture among selected schools to reduce the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic within the school environment. Maliban’s partnership with the SLRCS is yet another fragment of the organization’s many initiatives to help the community in its battle against the pandemic, prior to which Maliban also donated special cold storage facilities and highly essential medical equipment to the National Institute of Infectious Diseases Hospital (IDH) during the curfew period. Additionally, the organization donated its products to IDH, aided the Manusath Derana program and donated Rs.10 Million towards the government’s COVID-19 fund.

With life resuming to a state of normalcy in the island following the COVID-19 global pandemic, the Government of Sri Lanka resumed school operations in line with public health guidelines and proper containment mechanisms. As an auxiliary to the government, Maliban and the SLRCS continue to support the Ministry of Education through their expertise, by technically addressing this issue.

With a view to maintain safe conditions within schools, Maliban along with the Ministry of Education, the Ministry of Health and the SLRCS conducted a series of discussions to ensure adequate knowledge is disseminated to school administrations, in order to respond effectively to prevent the transmission of COVID-19. In line with this, Maliban and the SLRCS now assist the establishment of the SAFE SCHOOLS program, which facilitates the contribution of wash basins and supporting materials to prompt a safe, sanitized school environment.

The objective of Maliban is to support and encourage schools to prevent the spread of the coronavirus within school children. Maliban focuses on facilitating the adequate transfer of knowledge in basic sanitization procedures and COVID-19 risk mitigation, and encouraging transmission risk reduction behaviors in the school environment.

Managing Director of Maliban Biscuits, Mrs. Kumudika Fernando commented, “We at Maliban have an ambition to bring about the utmost best for the future of this country, which is our children. As they are finally allowed to go back to school after a gap of nearly 3 months, it is our priority to ensure the safety and security of our children and their health. The school environment must be regulated at all times to avoid any possible negative impact – and we are more than happy to contribute to this cause with the Sri Lanka Red Cross Society.”

At present, Maliban together with the SLRCS has proposed the pilot program to commence at designated schools in selected districts across the island, due to the high prevalence of COVID-19 in those areas. As a responsible corporate citizen with the best interest at heart, Maliban stepped up to financially support these schools and the SLRCS.