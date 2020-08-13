Government defends subjects allocated to some Ministers

The Government today defended subjects allocated to some Ministers including betel production.

Media Minister Keheliya Rambukwella said that the media had questioned the subjects allocated to some State Ministers.

Rambukwella said that the State Ministers had been given those subjects with an objective in mind.

He said that one of the objectives is to draw investments and improve exports.

Rambukwella said that subjects like betel production is important for Sri Lanka since there is a demand for betel.

The Media Minister also assured that there will not be any move to suppress the media.

He also called for competition among the State media in Sri Lanka.

Rambukwella, who assumed duties today, said that State media must be competitive while achieving its primary goal.(Colombo Gazette)