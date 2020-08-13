Colombage appointed new Foreign Secretary

Additional Secretary to the President for Foreign Relations Admiral Jayanath Colombage has been appointed as the new Foreign Secretary.

Admiral Colombage replaces former Foreign Secretary Ravinath Aryasinghe.

The appointment is among 25 new Secretaries to Ministries appointed by President Gotabaya Rajapaksa today.

Admiral Jayanath Colombage was instrumental in the repatriation of Sri Lankans who were stranded overseas due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Under the repatriation program initiated by him, nearly 19, 000 stranded Sri Lankans were repatriated from 94 countries and 50, 000 more have registered to be repatriated in the future.

The new Secretary to the Cabinet and Secretaries to the Ministries are as follows.