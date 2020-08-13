Colombage appointed new Foreign Secretary

Additional Secretary to the President for Foreign Relations Admiral Jayanath Colombage has been appointed as the new Foreign Secretary.
Admiral Colombage replaces former Foreign Secretary Ravinath Aryasinghe.
The appointment is among 25 new Secretaries to Ministries appointed by President Gotabaya Rajapaksa today.
Admiral Jayanath Colombage was instrumental in the repatriation of Sri Lankans who were stranded overseas due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Under the repatriation program initiated by him, nearly 19, 000 stranded Sri Lankans were repatriated from 94 countries and 50, 000 more have registered to be repatriated in the future.
The new Secretary to the Cabinet and Secretaries to the Ministries are as follows.
- W. M. D. J. Fernando – Cabinet Secretary
- R. W. R. Premasiri – Ministry of Highways
- S. R. Attygalle – Ministry of Finance
- J. J. Ratnasiri – Ministry of Public Services, Provincial Councils and Local Government
- Jagath Wijeweera – Ministry of Mass Media
- Ravindra Hewavitharana – Ministry of Plantations
- Anura Dissanayake – Ministry of Irrigation
- W. A. Chulananda – Ministry of Industries
- Wasantha Perera – Ministry of Power
- S. Hettiarachchi – Ministry of Tourism
- R. A. A. K. Ranawaka – Ministry of Lands
- U. K. Mapa Pathirana – Ministry of Labour
- R. M. I. Ratnayake – Ministry of Fisheries
- Major General (Retired) Kamal Gunaratne – Ministry of Defence
- M. K. B. Harischandra – Ministry of Wildlife and Forest Conservation
- N. B. Monty Ranatunga – Ministry of Transport
- Dr. Priyath Bandu Wickrama – Ministry of Water Supply
- J. M. B. Jayawardena – Ministry of Trade
- Major General Sanjeewa Munasinghe – Ministry of Health
- Major General (Retired) A. K. Sumedha Perera – Ministry of Agriculture
- Anuradha Wijekoon – Ministry of Youth and Sports Affairs
- K. D. R. Olga – Ministry of Energy
- Admiral (Retired) Prof. Jayanath Colombage – Ministry of Foreign Affairs
- Dr. Anil Jasinghe – Ministry of Environment
- Professor Kapila Perera – Ministry of Education
- Sirinimal Perera – Ministry of Urban Development and Housing (Colombo Gazette)