The Ceylon Electricity Board (CEB) incurs a loss of Rs. 85 billion annually, the newly appointed Minister of Power and Energy Dullas Alahapperuma said today.

Officially assuming duties today, Minister Alahapperuma said the CEB incurs a loss of Rs. 250 million daily.

Minister Alahapperuma further vowed to convert the Ceylon Electricity Board (CEB) into a profitable institution.

“This money belongs to our taxpayers. Let us work together to face and win challenges that arise in this regard”, he said.

The Minister further pointed out that as the head of the Ministry he cannot win the challenges if he is not supported by his team.

He thus invited all officials under his purview to join hands with him and work together to form a victorious team.

The Minister thereafter engaged in a discussion with senior Ministry officials on the measures required to be taken for the development of the Ministry and institutions under its purview. (Colombo Gazette)