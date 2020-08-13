Anil Jasinghe takes over as Environment Ministry Secretary

Director General of Health Services Dr. Anil Jasinghe has been appointed as the Secretary to the Ministry of Environment.

Dr. Jasinghe was appointed alongside 25 other new Secretaries to Ministries by President Gotabaya Rajapaksa today.

Dr. Jasinghe played a lead role in the fight against the Coronavirus in Sri Lanka.

Together with the Ministry of Health, he played a key part in containing the COVID-19 outbreak in Sri Lanka introducing various measures, including the nearly 2- month lockdown.

The new Secretary to the Cabinet and Secretaries to the Ministries are as follows.