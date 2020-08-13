Anil Jasinghe takes over as Environment Ministry Secretary

Director General of Health Services Dr. Anil Jasinghe has been appointed as the Secretary to the Ministry of Environment.

Dr. Jasinghe was appointed alongside 25 other new Secretaries to Ministries by President Gotabaya Rajapaksa today.

Dr. Jasinghe played a lead role in the fight against the Coronavirus in Sri Lanka.

Together with the Ministry of Health, he played a key part in containing the COVID-19 outbreak in Sri Lanka introducing various measures, including the nearly 2- month lockdown.

The new Secretary to the Cabinet and Secretaries to the Ministries are as follows.

  1. W. M. D. J. Fernando – Cabinet Secretary
  2. R. W. R. Premasiri – Ministry of Highways
  3. S. R. Attygalle – Ministry of Finance
  4. J. J. Ratnasiri – Ministry of Public Services, Provincial Councils and Local Government
  5. Jagath Wijeweera – Ministry of Mass Media
  6. Ravindra Hewavitharana – Ministry of Plantations
  7. Anura Dissanayake – Ministry of Irrigation
  8. W. A. Chulananda – Ministry of Industries
  9. Wasantha Perera – Ministry of Power
  10. S. Hettiarachchi – Ministry of Tourism
  11. R. A. A. K. Ranawaka – Ministry of Lands
  12. U. K. Mapa Pathirana – Ministry of Labour
  13. R. M. I. Ratnayake – Ministry of Fisheries
  14. Major General (Retired) Kamal Gunaratne – Ministry of Defence
  15. M. K. B. Harischandra – Ministry of Wildlife and Forest Conservation
  16. N. B. Monty Ranatunga – Ministry of Transport
  17. Dr. Priyath Bandu Wickrama – Ministry of Water Supply
  18. J. M. B. Jayawardena – Ministry of Trade
  19. Major General Sanjeewa Munasinghe – Ministry of Health
  20. Major General (Retired) A. K. Sumedha Perera – Ministry of Agriculture
  21. Anuradha Wijekoon – Ministry of Youth and Sports Affairs
  22. K. D. R. Olga – Ministry of Energy
  23. Admiral (Retired) Prof. Jayanath Colombage – Ministry of Foreign Affairs
  24. Dr. Anil Jasinghe – Ministry of Environment
  25. Professor Kapila Perera – Ministry of Education
  26. Sirinimal Perera – Ministry of Urban Development and Housing (Colombo Gazette)

