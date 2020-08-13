Anil Jasinghe takes over as Environment Ministry Secretary

Director General of Health Services Dr. Anil Jasinghe has been appointed as the Secretary to the Ministry of Environment.
Dr. Jasinghe was appointed alongside 25 other new Secretaries to Ministries by President Gotabaya Rajapaksa today.
Dr. Jasinghe played a lead role in the fight against the Coronavirus in Sri Lanka.
Together with the Ministry of Health, he played a key part in containing the COVID-19 outbreak in Sri Lanka introducing various measures, including the nearly 2- month lockdown.
The new Secretary to the Cabinet and Secretaries to the Ministries are as follows.
- W. M. D. J. Fernando – Cabinet Secretary
- R. W. R. Premasiri – Ministry of Highways
- S. R. Attygalle – Ministry of Finance
- J. J. Ratnasiri – Ministry of Public Services, Provincial Councils and Local Government
- Jagath Wijeweera – Ministry of Mass Media
- Ravindra Hewavitharana – Ministry of Plantations
- Anura Dissanayake – Ministry of Irrigation
- W. A. Chulananda – Ministry of Industries
- Wasantha Perera – Ministry of Power
- S. Hettiarachchi – Ministry of Tourism
- R. A. A. K. Ranawaka – Ministry of Lands
- U. K. Mapa Pathirana – Ministry of Labour
- R. M. I. Ratnayake – Ministry of Fisheries
- Major General (Retired) Kamal Gunaratne – Ministry of Defence
- M. K. B. Harischandra – Ministry of Wildlife and Forest Conservation
- N. B. Monty Ranatunga – Ministry of Transport
- Dr. Priyath Bandu Wickrama – Ministry of Water Supply
- J. M. B. Jayawardena – Ministry of Trade
- Major General Sanjeewa Munasinghe – Ministry of Health
- Major General (Retired) A. K. Sumedha Perera – Ministry of Agriculture
- Anuradha Wijekoon – Ministry of Youth and Sports Affairs
- K. D. R. Olga – Ministry of Energy
- Admiral (Retired) Prof. Jayanath Colombage – Ministry of Foreign Affairs
- Dr. Anil Jasinghe – Ministry of Environment
- Professor Kapila Perera – Ministry of Education
- Sirinimal Perera – Ministry of Urban Development and Housing (Colombo Gazette)