Wijeyadasa Rajapakshe rejects State Minister portfolio

By Indika Sri Aravinda

Former Justice Minister Wijeyadasa Rajapakshe has rejected a State Minister portfolio offered to him, Colombo Gazette learns.

Sources close to Rajapakshe said that he had been offered the State Minister of Education portfolio.

However, Rajapakshe had rejected it and instead wanted a cabinet Minister post.

Sources said that it is still not clear if President Gotabaya Rajapaksa will offer Wijeyadasa Rajapakshe a cabinet Minister portfolio.

Wijeyadasa Rajapakshe secured a seat in Parliament following the recently concluded Parliamentary Election.

He contested the polls from Colombo and secured 120, 626 votes. (Colombo Gazette)