New District Coordinating Committee chairpersons were appointed by President Gotabaya Rajapaksa today.

Newly elected Parliamentarians S.B Dissanayake, Douglas Devananda and Angajan Ramanathan were among the new District Coordinating Committee chairpersons appointed.

The new District Coordinating Committee chairpersons were sworn-in at the Magul Maduwa (Audience Hall) in Kandy. (Colombo Gazette)