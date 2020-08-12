The new Government consisting of 28 cabinet Ministers and 40 State Ministers took oaths at a ceremony held in Kandy today.

The cabinet took oaths in the presence of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa.

The swearing-in ceremony began with Buddhist religious observances.

New District Coordinating Committee chairpersons were appointed before the new Ministers took oaths.

Former Ministers S.B Dissanayake, Douglas Devananda and Sri Lanka Freedom Party (SLFP) member Angajan Ramanathan were among the vew District Coordinating Committee chairpersons appointed.

The cabinet Ministers and State Ministers were sworn-in at the Magul Maduwa (Audience Hall) in Kandy.

Earlier this week an Extraordinary Gazette had been published on the structure of the new Ministries consisting of 28 Cabinet Ministries, 40 State Ministries, and their relevant functions. (Await full cabinet list) (Colombo Gazette)