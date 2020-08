Namal Rajapaksa has been appointed as the Minister of Sports and Youth Affairs.

This is Namal Rajapaksa’s first Government Ministerial post.

In the past he has interned on matters related to sports, especially cricket.

He took oaths before President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa today.

The new Government consisting of cabinet Ministers and State Ministers took oaths at a ceremony held in Kandy today. (Colombo Gazette)