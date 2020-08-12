Maithripala, Mahinda Yapa tipped to be nominated Speaker

Former President Maithripala Sirisena and former Minister Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena are tipped to be nominated for the post of Parliament Speaker.

Sirisena and Mahinda Yapa were not given Ministerial posts today.

Sources said that Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena is likely to be the preferred choice of Speaker although Sirisena had also shown interest.

The new Government consisting of cabinet Ministers and State Ministers took oaths at a ceremony held in Kandy today.

The cabinet took oaths in the presence of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa. (Colombo Gazette)