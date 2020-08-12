Local employees of Port City accuse officials of discrimination

Local employees of the Colombo Port City staged a protest today accusing officials of discrimination.

They claimed that several local employees have been shut out of the premises and not paid while Chinese employees are paid.

The protest was staged for a third day today.

Protesters said that Labour Department officials had visited the premises yesterday (Tuesday) yet the matter was not resolved.

The protesters accused the Chinese of refusing to comply with Sri Lankan labour laws. (Colombo Gazette)

