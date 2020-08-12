Former Minister Rishad Bathiudeen questioned by CID

Former Minister Rishad Bathiudeen was questioned by the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) today over the Easter Sunday attacks.

Bathiudeen was questioned for nearly six hours by the CID today.

Meanwhile, former Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe, former State Minister of Defence Ruwan Wijewardena and former Minister of Law and Order Sagala Ratnayake have been summoned before the Presidential Commission of Inquiry investigating the Easter Sunday attacks.

Wijewardena has been summoned before the Commission on 18 August while Wickremesinghe and Ratnayake have been summoned on 21 August.

The second interim report of the Presidential Commission of Inquiry appointed to probe the Easter Sunday attacks was handed over to President Gotabaya Rajapaksa at the Presidential Secretariat in March.

The first interim report was handed over on December 20th, 2019. (Colombo Gazette)