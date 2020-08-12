Dayasiri Jayasekera relegated to State Minister post

Former cabinet Minister Dayasiri Jayasekera was today relegated to a State Minister post.

Jayasekera was appointed State Minister of Batik, Hand-loom, Textiles and Local Apparel Production.

Others appointed State Ministers included former Minister Duminda Dissanayake.

Dayasiri Jayasekera, the General Secretary of the Sri Lanka Freedom Party (SLFP) and Dissanayake were cabinet Ministers when Maithripala Sirisena was President.

The new Government consisting of 28 cabinet Ministers and 40 State Ministers took oaths at a ceremony held in Kandy today.

The cabinet took oaths in the presence of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa. (Colombo Gazette)